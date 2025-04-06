NOCZ ELECTIVE AGM CONCLUDES AS ALFRED FOLOKO RETAINS PRESIDENCY, NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM ELECTED



THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia successfully concluded its Elective Annual General Meeting, ushering in a fresh mandate for its executive team, with several members retaining their positions unopposed and others winning through competitive ballots.





Alfred Foloko, representing the Judo Association of Zambia, was re-elected unopposed as NOCZ President, continuing his leadership of the Olympic movement in the country.



Foloko’s re-election reflects strong confidence in his stewardship and vision for Zambian sports.





Joining him in an uncontested victory was Victor Banda of the Handball Association of Zambia, who retained his role as NOCZ Treasurer. Similarly, for the Non-Olympic Sports Representative position, Leslie Chikuse from the Chess Federation of Zambia went unopposed, further consolidating his role within the committee.





The only contested position among the top leadership was that of Vice President, which saw a closely fought battle between former Volleyball Association of Zambia president Nakonga M. Kakoma and Colonel Priscilla Katoba of the Football Association of Zambia. Kakoma emerged victorious with 29 votes to Katoba’s 24, securing a key leadership position in the NOCZ hierarchy.





For the male Executive Board Member slot, Greg Lubesha from the Zambia Golf Union topped a field of four contenders with 25 votes. His closest rival, Guy Phiri from Swimming, garnered 9 votes, while Rodrick Ndhlovu (Basketball) and Mutale Masala (Weightlifting) both received 6 votes each.





In the female category for Executive Board Members, Mwape Zulu of Triathlon Zambia led the race with 42 votes. She was joined by Susanna Dakik from the Equestrian Federation, who secured the second available spot with 36 votes. They outpaced Juliet Lwenje of Skate and Jennipher Phiri of Badminton Zambia, who each received 7 votes.





The election process was overseen by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, with Returning Officer Alick Chakawa officially declaring the winners in accordance with the NOCZ constitution.



Speaking after the announcement of the results, President Alfred Foloko extended an olive branch to those who were not successful in their bids, urging unity and collaboration moving forward.





“The Olympic movement in Zambia is a united family,” said Foloko. “Regardless of the outcome, we must all work together to grow and strengthen sports in our country.”





Meanwhile, National Olympic Committee of Zambia Secretary General/CEO Boniface Kambikambi has paid gratitude to delegates from national sports federations for the admirable level of maturity exhibited through out the AGM process.





He adds that soon the NOCZ will announce when the newly elected executive members will be called for the orientation as they embark on their duties.





The newly elected executive is now poised to steer the NOCZ through the next phase of its strategic plan, with a renewed focus on enhancing athlete development, improving governance, and elevating Zambia’s presence on the international Olympic stage.