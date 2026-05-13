NOLLYWOOD ACTOR ALEXX EKUBO REPORTEDLY DIES AT 41 AFTER CANCER BATTLE





Reports indicate that Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 41 after an alleged battle with cancer. According to information circulating online, the actor reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, after battling the illness privately for some time.





The actor’s prolonged absence from social media had earlier sparked concern among fans and colleagues, with many noting that his last public post dated back to December 2024.

Known for his versatility, charisma, and strong screen presence, Alexx Ekubo became one of Nollywood’s most recognizable actors through his performances in romantic dramas, comedies, and blockbuster films.





Tributes and condolences have continued to pour in from fans and members of the entertainment industry following the reports of his death.

While more official details surrounding the circumstances are still emerging, many Nigerians have described his reported passing as a major loss to Nollywood and the wider entertainment community.