NOMINATIONS FOR LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 27,2025



All is set for the filling of nominations for the Lumezi parliamentary by-election on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.





District Electoral Officer Mary Sinkala has told ZANIS in Lumezi that all logistics for the filling of nominations are in place while staff have also been trained.





Ms Sinkala has also disclosed that the time table for filling of nominations has been finalized and that all participating political parties and individuals have been provided a schedule.





The people of Lumezi will go to the polls on June 26, 2025, to elect their new Member of Parliament after the seat was declared vacant due to the incarceration of former Member of Parliament Munir Zulu.



