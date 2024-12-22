Nora Häuptle Appointed New Copper Queens Coach Amid High Expectations.



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Swiss tactician Nora Häuptle as the new head coach of the Copper Queens, the Zambia women’s national football team, on a two-year contract. This appointment follows the dismissal of Bruce Mwape, whose tenure ended under a cloud of controversy due to allegations of sexual misconduct.





Häuptle’s arrival is a significant move for FAZ, signaling a new chapter for the Copper Queens. The 40-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having previously managed Ghana’s Black Queens, where she left an indelible mark. Under her guidance, the Black Queens secured a spot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and lifted the 2023 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup. However, her decision to turn down a contract extension from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) shocked many in the football fraternity.





The Copper Queens, fresh off their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut in 2023, are now under pressure to build on their growing reputation in African football. FAZ’s decision to appoint Häuptle reflects a commitment to elevating the women’s game in Zambia.





Despite her impressive resume, Häuptle faces several challenges. The Copper Queens have enjoyed rapid growth, but consistency remains elusive. Additionally, the team is still navigating the fallout from Mwape’s controversial exit, which may affect player morale.



Football analyst Kamanga Banda noted that “the Copper Queens have shown they can compete on the big stage, but they need stability and tactical refinement. Häuptle’s ability to address these issues will define her tenure.”





Known for her tactical discipline and emphasis on youth development, Häuptle has already demonstrated her ability to transform teams. Before her stint with the Black Queens, she served as a technical advisor for Ghana’s U-20 women’s team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Her reputation for developing young players could be instrumental in strengthening Zambia’s squad depth.





FAZ insiders have revealed that Häuptle will earn $7,000 approximately K192,948.08 per month,, making her one of the highest-paid women’s national team coaches in the region. This investment underscores FAZ’s commitment to strengthening the Copper Queens and ensuring their continued growth on the international stage.





Zambian fans, buoyed by the team’s recent successes, have high hopes for Häuptle. Many believe her appointment is a step in the right direction, but others remain cautious, citing the need for structural changes in women’s football to sustain success.





As she prepares to be unveiled next week, Häuptle carries the hopes of a nation eager to see the Copper Queens dominate African football and compete globally.





The next chapter for the Copper Queens begins now. Will Häuptle deliver on her promise and elevate Zambia to new heights? Only time will tell.