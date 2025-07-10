Nora Häuptle was asked about Hazel Nali’s situation and she responded:





“Hazel Nali, the goalkeeper? Wow. We won 3-2 and you are asking me about the player who is not here?





“But, of course, I can answer this question. Hazel is a fantastic goalkeeper. She was at this tournament for Zambia. She’s already over a year out of play. So she did not train in any club.





“She did not play any games. So for me, of course, when she’s back on the training pitch, which I hope it’s gonna be soon, then she will be in focus of the national team.





“But, it’s never possible to call up a player who was more than a year out of the game and even in training practice.”