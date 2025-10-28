NORA HÄUPTLE — WHEN RESULTS TALK, EVEN CRITICS GO SILENT



Now that the Copper Queens have qualified , silence everywhere!





If we had lost, sure us, Facebook analysts would have already opened Season 3 of “Nora Doesn’t Know Her Players.”



We’d be hearing things like, “Bruce Mwape was better,” or “We need a Zambian coach who lives in Kalingalinga and watches the Super League every weekend.





But today? Not even one proverb from the usual critics.



Let’s face it , Nora Häuptle came into this team during a very tricky transition. The Barbara Banda–Racheal Kundananji era set the bar high, and whoever came after was walking into history with everyone holding a microscope.





Yet quietly, without noise, she’s done what matters most , get results. You can see a plan on the pitch. You can see belief in the players’ eyes. And you can see that maybe, just maybe, she knows what she’s doing.





Yes, we can still question her selection , that’s part of the game , but for now, she’s proving her point with goals, not grammar.



Let’s be honest, we Zambians love passion and Nora has shown professionalism that matches it. She’s calm where others shout, she plans where others panic, and she delivers where others debate.





As we Chewas say, “Mkango osalira ndiye umamanga nyama zambiri.”



(It’s the lion that doesn’t roar that catches the most meat.)





Maybe this is the time to stop talking about what she doesn’t do and start appreciating what she’s quietly achieving , because these Copper Queens aren’t just playing, they’re building something.



Results speak louder than critics.

-Bwezani