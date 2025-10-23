Augustine Mukoka writes:

NORAH IN THE TERRACES: UEFA Licence Expired; Must Renew It To Occupy Her Place On Copper Queens Technical Bench





CAF yesterday sent Copper Queens coach Norah Hauptle into the stands after establishing her UEFA Coaching licence had expired.





According to insiders, CAF are strictly enforcing their coaching licence rules on the technical bench. A coach must have a CAF A or its equivalent to sit on the technical bench.





It was established her licence had expired after which she could not be permitted on the technical bench and could therefore only issue her instructions from the stands.





The Swiss coach will have to renew her licence to be permitted on the technical area in the return leg on Sunday.