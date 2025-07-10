NORA’S SALARY COMES UP AFTER SENEGAL WIN.

After collecting a hard fought 3 points over Senegal in their second match. Zambian coach Nora Hauptle was forced to deal with questions on her unpaid dues by The Football Association of Zambia. According to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana the issue has been raised and presented to FIFA.

The journalist asked the tactician if she has been paid what she is owed.

“That’s a good question that you asked.” she responded dryly.

We yet again call upon Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP and Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to ensure all members of the team in Morocco are paid without fail to ensure the team is motivated and avoid such embarrassing instances.

The focus should be on the games and nothing else.

