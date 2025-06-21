North Carolina declares June 14 as ‘Igbo Day’

The state of North Carolina has officially declared June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ to honour the contributions of the Nigerian south-east community living in the state.

Governor Josh Stein made the proclamation on June 12 through a statement published on the state’s official website. He highlighted that the Igbo people have been part of North Carolina’s social and economic fabric for over 50 years.

“Igbos have lived in North Carolina for over 50 years, contributing significantly to the state’s economy, public service, and civic life,” Stein said. He noted that members of the community have excelled in education, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, information technology, and have held key positions in state and federal government.

“Through their collective efforts, the Igbo community aims to inspire future generations to embrace their identity and to foster a strong sense of belonging and purpose within North Carolina,” the governor said. He described the community’s vision as being “a thriving community that not only honors and promotes the rich heritage of the Igbo people of Nigeria in North Carolina, but also serves as a beacon of unity, support, and cultural pride.”

The proclamation highlighted the Igbo community’s engagement in various charitable activities, including volunteering in local schools, adopting a highway for cleanup efforts, supporting women’s shelters and hospitals, organising food pantry drives, and participating in cultural events at local festivals.

Stein said, “Igbos in North Carolina are dedicated to ensuring the sustainability of Igbo culture by creating cultural awareness for future generations. They have participated in elections and excel in various careers.”

The proclamation also recognised the Igbo Day Festival Organisation, a non-profit group formed in 2022 to unite families and educate the public about Igbo culture, music, art, and traditions. The organisation held its first festival in July 2022.

North Carolina joins Minnesota, which recognised ‘Igbo Day’ on August 13, 2022, in celebrating the Nigerian ethnic group through an official state proclamation.