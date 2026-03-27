North Korea and Belarus Sign Friendship Treaty, Elevating Alliance Against the West in Multipolar World Power Struggle





A strategic move that has drawn global attention: Kim Jong-un’s grand welcome of Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang led to the formal signing of a “Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.” This marks a significant step in strengthening ties with non-Western allies.





State media reports indicate the agreement covers cooperation in multiple dimensions, including politics, security, economics, and technology, amidst a global context facing pressure from various regional conflicts, particularly wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.





The welcoming ceremony was a grand affair in typical North Korean state ceremonies, featuring a gun salute, a military parade, and a large gathering of people waving flags to welcome the Belarusian leader—a historic visit for a presidential leader from Minsk.





In a politically charged statement, Lukashenko stated that the world is entering an era where “international norms are disregarded by great powers,” and that independent nations need to “unite to protect their sovereignty,” while Kim reiterated his stance against Western pressure. North Korea expressed its support for Belarus in all aspects.





Furthermore, both sides exchanged symbolic gifts. The Belarusian leader presented a rifle, jokingly adding, “Just in case an enemy shows up,” while North Korea offered a sword and large porcelain artifacts, reflecting both “power” and “prestige.”





Strategically, analysts view this cooperation as more than just a bilateral relationship; it’s part of a new power structure linked to the Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping axis, which is pushing the concept of a “multipolar world” to reduce Western influence.





Belarus played a crucial role in the Ukrainian war as a strategic base of operations for Russia, while North Korea is seen as a source of weapons and military technology support for its allies. This collaboration could significantly expand military and logistical cooperation networks.





This deal is not just “friendship,” but a strategic move on the global chessboard—a grouping of states seeking to challenge the existing world order and create a new balance of power in an era of escalating conflict on multiple fronts.





This game is not just being played in Pyongyang, but resonates across Washington, Brussels, and Moscow simultaneously.