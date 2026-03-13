North Korea Blasts Japan’s Missile Buildup as Regional Threat



Pyongyang has sharply condemned Japan’s deployment of upgraded Type-12 long-range missiles to Kyushu, warning that the move endangers Northeast Asia and risks constant escalation.





State media KCNA reported the accusation on March 12, 2026, framing Tokyo’s actions as a provocative step toward offensive strike capabilities that could directly target North Korea.





The missiles, now arriving at Camp Kengun with a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, form part of Japan’s push to strengthen deterrence against threats from North Korea and China. Deployment is set to complete by month’s end.





North Korea’s rhetoric echoes its pattern of fiery warnings amid repeated missile tests, including hypersonic launches into the Sea of Japan earlier this year. Japan maintains the systems are defensive, aimed at countering growing regional dangers while boosting defense spending toward 2% of GDP.





The exchange underscores rising tensions in an already volatile region.