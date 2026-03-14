North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan



U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed that North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles on March 14, 2026. The launches, detected from near Pyongyang toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan), drew no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or allies, per current assessments.





INDOPACOM stated it is consulting closely with allies and partners. The United States reaffirmed its ironclad commitment to defending the homeland and regional allies.





The provocation coincided with ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, which Pyongyang has condemned as invasion rehearsals. South Korean authorities reported around 10 missiles fired, traveling roughly 350 km before splashing down.





This marks another escalation in North Korea’s pattern of missile tests amid heightened tensions on the peninsula. Allies continue close monitoring and coordination to maintain stability and deterrence.