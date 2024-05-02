NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE TO HAVE A UNIVERSITY

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says North-Western province is set to have its first Public University.

President HICHILEMA says government will schedule a budget for the construction of a university in North western province as well as five other provinces in the country which do not have public universities.

These are Western, Southern, Eastern, Luapula and Northern provinces.

President HICHILEMA disclosed this when he met 26 chiefs from the region in Solwezi this evening.

The President said all provinces must be allowed to progress unlike in the past where development was only taken to certain regions.

And Speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders, Chief MUMENA highlighted a number of concerns in infrastructure development in the province.