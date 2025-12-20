Norway’s Crown Princess needs Lung transplant

In a statement, the palace said recent medical tests carried out over the autumn showed a clear decline in the crown princess’s health.

“It has not yet been decided when the crown princess will be placed on the transplant waiting list,” the statement noted.

Professor Are Martin Holm of Oslo University Hospital’s pulmonary unit said preparations were already underway.

“We are approaching the time when a lung transplant must be performed, and we are making the necessary preparations so that it will be possible when that time comes,” he said.

The announcement has drawn widespread attention and concern, as Norwegians continue to follow updates on the crown princess’s health.