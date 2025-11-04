Norway’s future queen, 21, breaks silence as her half brother faces 32 charges including for r@pe

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is speaking out for the first time about her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby ahead of his upcoming criminal trial.

NRK published an interview on Nov. 2 with the future queen of Norway, in which she broke her silence about the allegations and situation involving her half-brother.

Marius, 28, will head to trial in February 2026, as he faces allegations of r@ping four women, AFP previously reported.

Just months earlier, Marius was charged with 32 crimes, including r@pe, domestic violence and assault, one year after his initial arrest, and if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, addressed a question about the situation around her half-brother during the rare interview from the University of Sydney in Australia, where she is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.

“Of course it’s difficult. Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister, and for mom and dad. And, of course, for everyone affected by the case,” Princess Ingrid Alexandra said, according to the English translation.

The young royal was then asked what it was like to be “far away” as it all unfolded.

“Yes, it is… I don’t know if I want to go into it much more than that,” she told NRK.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and she follows her father in the direct line of succession to the throne.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, welcomed Marius during a relationship prior to her marriage to Haakon, the future king of Norway, in 2001.