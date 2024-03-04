Norwegian king to spend few more days at hospital in Malaysia

Norway’s King Harald will remain in a hospital on Malaysia’s Langkawi Island for a few additional days to recover before returning to Norway, as stated by the royal household on Friday.

The 87-year-old king was on a private vacation in a South-East Asian country when he got sick with an infection earlier this week.

“The King is still getting better,” the palace said.

The government of Norway asked its military to help bring the king back to Norway.

A medical plane arrived in Langkawi on Friday after leaving Oslo the day before.

Prince Haakon is in charge when his father isn’t there. He is going to lead the meeting with the prime minister and the government on Friday.

King Harald has been the leader of Norway for a long time, and he is the oldest king in Europe who is still alive. He has been in the hospital a lot in the past few years because of infections, and he has also had heart surgery.

Harald is a well-liked king and he is related to Queen Victoria. He says he won’t give up being king because he promised to serve Norway forever.