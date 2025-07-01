‘Not acceptable’: Another MAGA senator turns on Trump’s megabill

Another GOP senator no longer supports President Donald Trump’s megabill, putting the legislation on thin ice as lawmakers try to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline to pass the bill.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said she can’t support the legislation after negotiations on AI regulations fell through. Blackburn said the legislation is “not acceptable to those who need protections the most.”

“This provision could allow Big Tech companies to continue to exploit kids, creators, and conservatives,” Blackburn said in a statement posted on X. “Until Congress passes federally preemptive legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act and an online privacy framework, we can’t block states from passing laws that protect their citizens.”

Blackburn’s support hinged on language that would allow states to regulate AI. The initial draft bill included a 10-year moratorium on such legislation. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) rewrote that portion of the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian said it violated the Byrd Rule. The current version theoretically allows states to continue regulating AI, but those that do could lose access to federal broadband funding.

Blackburn’s decision to no longer support the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” comes at a critical time for the legislation. Other GOP members like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have said they won’t support the bill. The GOP can only afford to lose a total of four votes in the Senate to pass the bill, meaning they can only lose another two senators.

Her announcement also happened just 24 hours after Blackburn and Cruz said they had come to an agreement on AI rules in the bill. Politico reported on Sunday that their deal included cutting the proposed 10-year moratorium on AI regulations in half and making accommodations for internet protections.