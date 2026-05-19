NOT ALL HOPE IS LOST… we will restore this country – KALABA

NOT ALL HOPE IS LOST – KALABA



… we will restore this country.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, MAY, 20 , 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has successfully filed in his nominations to contest the August 13 presidential elections.





Mr. Kalaba who was accompanied by his wife arrived at Mulungushi International Conference Center with running mate Moses Mawere and thousands of supporters around 10hrs and immediately lodged in his nomination papers before the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis.





And addressing journalists, Mr. Kalaba urged Zambians that not all hope is lost for them.





“We want to tell Zambians that not all hope is lost. There is hope in this country and we can proudly confirm that we will be appearing on the Ballot paper. We can assure that we will carry your aspirations,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“What should be of interest are the many issues that should make Zambia progress. We want to tell you that we will be coming to campaign around the country starting now until August and make sure that every corner of this country is restored,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2026.