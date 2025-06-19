NOT LAW BUT COURTESY



…..Why Zambia Needs a State Funeral Law….



JUNE 19, 2025



Two weeks after the death of Zambia’s sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the nation remains in mourning but the occasion is being marred by legal uncertainty and tensions between the State and the late President’s family.





Prominent constitutional lawyer State Counsel John Sangwa has spoken out warning that Zambia’s lack of legislation on state funerals is at the heart of the current standoff.





“There is no law in Zambia for state funerals. What we are seeing is not law it is courtesy. And a courtesy can be rejected” Sangwa said during an interview on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified.





He urged the government to follow examples from countries like Tanzania which has a clear legal framework for presidential funerals.



Sangwa emphasized that the family of the late President particularly former First Lady Esther Lungu and their children remain the primary custodians of President Lungu’s final wishes





“In the absence of the law common sense and decency must prevail. The family’s wishes must come first. You cannot force your way into someone’s funeral. That is not law. That is intrusion”





The lawyer also called on President Hakainde Hichilema and the government to exercise humility and restraint given the strained relationship between the current administration and the Lungu family





“When you mistreat someone in life you cannot expect full trust in death. Let us respect the family and after this difficult moment let us finally pass a proper State Funeral Law”





With Zambia having lost six Presidents since independence Sangwa’s call is a reminder that without clear laws the nation risks continued division and unnecessary conflict at moments when unity is most needed.