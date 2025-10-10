NOT THE BEST GAME BUT WE DESERVED THE WIN – GRANT



CHIPOLOPOLO Boys Head Coach Avram Grant says the Chipolopolo Boys deserved their hard fought win over Tanzania on Wednesday evening despite it not being their best game.





Fashion Sakala timed his run perfectly to slot home from close range off a neat outside of the foot brilliant low cross from Lubambo Musonda to earn Zambia a narrow 1-0 win over the Taifa Stars .





Grant was quick to praise Tanzania who he said gave the Chipolopolo a ‘fight’ and caused his side a lot of difficulties.





“Tough match, Tanzania played very well, there was a fight, they passed the ball, it caused a lot of difficulties but we managed to deal with it and I think we deserve the win,” Grant said.





“The players gave everything and it was good to win again because after five games before we lost once and we want to go back to the track. It’s not easy to win away but I’m happy for the win.”





When asked about finishing second in Group E, Grant said the team first needed to beat Niger on Sunday to start thinking about the group standings.





The Israeli gaffer believes his side has been improving and one of the points for him is to keep trying to win all their games.





“The second place, so for this we need to play Niger, if we win against them probably we will be in front of them, we’ll be in second place. And in Zambia it’s a process since I came, it’s a process, we’re always improving, improving and one of the points we need to win all the games, we cannot win all the games, we need to win, to want to win all the games. And also it’s good preparation also for the Africa Cup, you know, we qualified for the second time, after a long time we didn’t qualify, so I think it’s also good preparation. Now, this is the last game with the group, we want to win the game,” he said.





“I think first half I was not so happy from the performance, we didn’t manage to pass the ball like we want to pass the ball, quickly forward and this, but also we need to say a good word about Tanzania, they caused us a lot of problems with the ball and without the ball but second half it was better, it was the better team, we played better than the first half. It was not one of our greatest games but we deserved to win.”





“I think in the first half we didn’t pass the ball well, we didn’t play forward with good passes, the movement was not great, but I was happy also from the effort of the third half, we made an effort also. Tanzania caused us a lot of problems, they pressed well, they didn’t play well, they didn’t give us space to play, we couldn’t play behind, you know we have very quick players in the attack,” he added.





The former Chelsea boss feels Africa has a lot of passion and talent but has a lot to learn from Europe both on and off the pitch.



Grant is confident African teams would be reaching the World Cup semifinals at every global showpiece if the continent worked one a few things.





“In second half we changed the system, for from 4-3-3 we played with two strikers and the striker behind like 4-2-3-1 and I think it was, for this game it was better than us and then we created chances and we won and we deserved to win.

We have one hour to answer this question. To answer, there is many good things in Africa, many good things, there is a passion, there is good players, athletic players and everything, but need to improve a few things, need to, can learn from Europe about organization, about tactics, about things that can help to African football because there is, I love Africa.

A lot of talents, passion for football, good people even around, but I think there is a gap to improve on the pitch and off the pitch because my vision, I say it even to the president of the CAF, my vision that if they will do three, four things, I can guarantee that every World Cup, one African team to be in the semi-final, I can guarantee,” he said.





“They need to work hard. They need to think about this and really improve things, especially off the pitch and then it will affect what’s happening on the pitch, about knowledge about football and something When you come from Europe, you see the difference, the difference by these things, but I think in Africa there is a very good base, very good base of players and I would improve three, four things, I say to the president of the CAF, I say to him, do one, two, three.

I guarantee with you, every World Cup African team in the semi-final. It’s impossible that this continent, the entire team, except Morocco last time. Morocco is North Africa.”



ZamFoot Crew