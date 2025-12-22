By CIC International Affairs.

NOT THIS TIME AGAIN: NORTH KOREA WARNS ISREAL OF HASH RESPONSE SHOULD THERE BE ANY STRIKES ON IRAN THIS TIME AROUND.

From calling Isreal a terrorist American Project to destabilize middle East by Kim Jong Un

North Korea has gone deep by issuing a strong warning to Israel, stating that any military attack on Iran would lead to serious consequences. The statement reflects Pyongyang’s growing concern over rising tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

According to state-linked media reports, North Korean officials said Israel would “pay a heavy price” if it carries out an attack on Iran. The warning was framed as a response to what Kim Jong described as continued instability and military threats in the region.

North Korea criticized what it called aggressive actions by Israel and urged restraint, emphasizing that further escalation could undermine regional and global security. The statement also expressed support for Iran’s sovereignty and warned against actions that could intensify conflict.

There has been no immediate response from Israeli authorities regarding the remarks. International observers note that statements from North Korea often reflect broader geopolitical alignments and opposition to U.S. allies.

The development comes amid heightened diplomatic and security tensions involving Iran and Israel, with global powers closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation. Analysts warn that continued rhetoric from multiple sides increases the risk of miscalculation in an already fragile region.

Calls for dialogue and de-escalation have continued from various international actors as concerns grow over the potential impact of any new confrontation in the Middle East.