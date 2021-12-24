By ADRIAN MWANZA

THERE is nothing wrong with the raids that the investigative wings are conducting on former PF leaders because they were the ones handling public resources, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said. Mr Mweetwa said that these people were untouchable when they were in power and people were scared to go after them.

He said it was pointless for the investigative wings to go after people who were in opposition like Gary Nkombo, Brian Kambita and Stafford Mulusa when they did not have links with public resources.

Mr Mweetwa said that the PF was in government and some of them might have done things that were at variance with the law.

“We were nowhere near the corridors of power and never had an opportunity to handle public resources that was at variance with the law,” he said.

He wondered how the investigative wings would follow innocent people just to show that they were not biased.

Mr Mweetwa said it was difficult to talk on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other investigative wings and there was need to ask them.

And Mr Mweetwa said that it was unfair that the government had been judged harshly over subsidies.

He said that the immediate and medium economy would hurt but it would have long term benefits for Zambians.

Mr Mweetwa said that the removal of subsidies in the long term would make the energy sector attractive to investments which have more players in the industry.

He said tough measures were not new as was the case in the new deal regime under Levy Mwanawasa.

“People should not just look at the current but the future benefits of what was to come.”

He said the country had regained international credibility from institutions like the International Monetary Fund which resulted in them giving Zambia a bailout.

Mr Mweetwa Said it was not there to appease people but to do the right thing which would benefit the general populace.

He said the fight against corruption would not have sacred cows and that all those that would be found wanting would be dealt with. Mr Mweetwa also called on critics like Mr John Sangwa to continue pounding on government’s doors on issues so that the country could forge ahead.