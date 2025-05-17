NOTORIOUS DRUG SUPPLIER BUSTED IN KITWE — 500g OF COCAINE SEIZED

…..“Queenpin” caught with stash in Toyota Mark X



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Khadija Mingel, a 36-year-old businesswoman of Kitwe, after she was found in possession of 25 pellets of cocaine weighing 500 grams.





According to DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, Khadija had long been on the Commission’s radar and was listed on the agency’s Watch List for her suspected role as a major supplier of narcotics in the North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces.





“She has been a person of interest for a while, and today, the Commission moved in to neutralize her alleged activities,” Mr. Tamba said in a statement.





The illicit substances were discovered in a Toyota Mark X vehicle the suspect was driving at the time of her arrest. The sleek ride often associated with status and speed has since been seized as part of ongoing investigations.





“This is not just another arrest. It’s part of a broader, coordinated campaign to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks that are poisoning our communities,” Tamba added. “A sophisticated cocktail of strategies is now in play, and no one involved in the drug chain whether supplier or street-level dealer will be spared.”





The arrest sends a clear warning to others in the underground drug economy: the net is tightening, and the DEC is watching.



Khadija is expected to appear in court soon, where she will answer to charges of drug trafficking. In the meantime, the Commission says investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected as it moves to trace the origins and distribution web behind the cocaine.





As drug trafficking increasingly threatens the health and safety of Zambian communities, law enforcement authorities are reinforcing their commitment to rooting out every link in the narcotics chain from supplier to street.



May 16, 2025

©️ KUMWESU