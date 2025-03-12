NOTORIOUS KAFUE ROUNDABOUT THIEVES PLEAD NOT GUILTY



SIX notorious thieves who stole assorted items from moving vehicles at Kafue Roundabout have denied all the seven counts placed on them.





Earlier, Joshua Ndeba, aged 38, a tall, dark and savage looking conductor, who seems to be a mastermind as he is appearing in almost all the counts accepted the first count that he stole a phone because he wanted to buy accessories for his unborn baby from the proceeds.



And another accused person, Charles Lungu,39, a callboy from Johnlaing accepted stealing a Tecno pop 9 cell phone valued at more than K2,000 stating that he wanted to boost up his clothing business.





Ndeba is jointly charged with Chrispine Mulenga, 47, a businessman from Chawama, Charles Lungu, 39, a callboy from Johnlaing, Penford Sampa, 38, a street vendor also from Johnlaing and Emmanuel Nsofwa, 20, of Misisi Compound in Lusaka.





It is alleged in count one that between 1 and 31 December, 2024, Ndeba and Mulenga stole a Motorola Edge pro phone worth K6,000 from Volvo Registration number CAD belonging to Bruce Mofya.



Allegation in the second count are that on January 23 this year, Ndeba and Mulenga stole a black laptop bag containing a passport, divers licence and K7,500 from a Mazda CXR registration number 6688, belonging to Chen Sunsheng.





Further allegations indicates that Ndeba and Mulenga stole an IPhone 6s worth K2, 200 from Nerbet Lichie’s Mark X with plate BAJ 750.



Ndeba and Lungu are also believed to have stolen a Techno 9 cell phone worth K2, 460 from Bernard Kaluba’s Toyota corolla registration number ALK 5681 belonging to Bernard Kaluba.





It is also alleged that Ndeba, Mulenga and Sampa stole a Poco X3 phone worth K3,000 from Jameel Valli’s Toyota IST.



Other allegations are that Kabaso and Nsofwa stole an Iphone 16 standard worth K25,000 from Ahmed Musanji’s Toyota Allion.





In the last count, it is alleged that on January 9, 2025 Ndeba and Kabaso stole a techno phone worth K4,500 from Silishebo Bwalya’s Toyota Auris.





The rest of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



However, after all the accused persons took plea, magistrate Chrispin Hampungani said he will enter plea of not guilty in all the counts so that the matter could go into trial.





“Since you have admitted certain charges and also denied certain counts, I enter a plea of not guilty in all the counts so that the matter can go to trial for all the accused in the interest of Justice,” he said.





He yherefore adjourned the matter to April 8, 2025 for commencement of trial.



Kalemba