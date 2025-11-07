Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, has begun his trial in Athens over @ccusation of instigating football vi0lence and supporting a cr!minal organisation in Greece.

The allegations are in relation to the 58-year-old’s ownership of Greek giants Olympiacos, with him and four other board members accused of two misdemeanour counts, Mail Online reports.

These are over a five-year span between 2019 to 2024 with the fine of them allegedly instigating vi0lence with statements against authorities and of supporting a cr!minal group.

Also, 142 fans face charges of running a cr!me organisation and causing life-thre@tening expl0sions at sporting events.

Within that number, seven have been charged with leading the group. They have all denied wrongdoing.

Marinakis was not present in the packed courtroom at Athens’ high-security Korydallos pr!son on Wednesday and was represented by his lawyer Vassilis Dimakopoulos.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Wednesday, Dimakopoulos refuted the allegations against his client.

‘The accusations are totally baseless,’ he said.

As reported by Reuters, more than 210 people will testify before the three-member bench during the trial, which lawyers estimate could last years.

The court adjourned for November 25 after the presiding judge read out the names of the defendants and witnesses.

The probe was launched after the 2023 fatal injury of 31-year-old ri0t police officer George Lyngeridis in clashes outside a women’s volleyball match between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, a normally low-risk game. The fans were arrested in 2024.

‘This is a landmark trial,’ said Vaso Pantazi who represents one of the defendants, adding that her client and others ‘were in the wrong place at the wrong time.’