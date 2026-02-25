NPA SEIZES GBM TRUCKING LIMITED IN NON CONVICTION BASED FORFEITURE





By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso



The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has taken over GBM Trucking Limited, a company owned by former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), in a non-conviction based forfeiture.





NPA Public Relations Manager Vivian Nsingo confirmed the development, stating that GBM Trucking Limited is a substituted property to recover the actual value of the proceeds of crime.





Mr Mwamba was sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labor on October 9, 2024, for 13 counts, including conflict of interest, possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, and money laundering.





He was also fined K50,000 and ordered to repay $899,970 (K24.9 million) and K20 million to the State.





The former Defense Minister was later released from prison on medical grounds in April 2025.



#NewsOnTheGo