NRPUP New Party for Mundubile after being chased from FDD by member

IMINGALATO: MUNDUBILE CHANGES HIS SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE



Former Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile has transitioned from the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) to the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) as a candidate for the upcoming August 13, 2026 General Election.





This change necessitates that he presents 1,000 supporters to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for new preprocessing, nullifying the previous preprocessing he had conducted while associated with the FDD.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis confirmed that any presidential candidates who change parties after having their supporters preprocessed must complete this requirement anew, as initial preprocessing is linked to the original party and candidate.