NSCZ HALTS FAZ EXCO FROM HOLDING SCHEDULED MEETING TO APPROVE FINANCIALS AHEAD OF AGM



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

7th March, 2025





FAZ COMPLIES WITH NSCZ ORDER NOT TO HOLD EXCO MEETING



Following a directive from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) not to hold the scheduled Executive Committee Meeting (EXCO) to approve financial statements for the March 29 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the meeting has been called off.





FAZ had scheduled an EXCO meeting on Friday, March 7, 2025 (today) to approve the financial statements in readiness for circulation to the membership and duly notified the NSCZ who prohibited the meeting from taking place.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says he had informed the NSCZ given the constitutional implications of the EXCO not approving the financial statements before circulating to its members.





“The scheduled Executive Committee Meeting has been called off in respect of a directive from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) for us not to proceed. We had to comply with the directive,” Kamanga says.



“We have communicated back to them about the need for us to inform other stakeholders in football about this development.”

Kamanga says FAZ had kept all its members informed in the electoral process from December 21, 2024 when the executive committee announced the date of the elective AGM.





“One of the things we have consistently done is to share the roadmap with our members and are happy that until now everything was on course as per FIFA approved roadmap,” he says.

“This puts us in a quandary as FIFA has sternly warned us of severe consequences if we veer off from the approved roadmap.”



The next step in the FIFA approved roadmap are the provincial elections which will run from March 15-27 before the main assembly on March 29 in Livingstone.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

