NSCZ WILL NOT RECOGNIZE ANDREW  KAMANGA AFTER FEB 28th

NSCZ WILL NOT RECOGNIZE KAMANGA AFTER FEB 28th



The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), in a press briefing led by its CEO, Sombwa Musunsa, has stated that after February 28, 2025, Andrew Kamanga and the current executive of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will not be recognized.





This follows recommendations from the Attorney General that by February 28, the tenure of the current FAZ executive will have come to an end. Therefore, FAZ must hold its elections by February 28 and not later.





FAZ had initially announced that it would hold its annual general elections in Livingstone on March 29, 2025. However, this contradicts its constitution, specifically Article 33 (3) and (4), which states:





“The President shall be elected by the Annual General Meeting for a period of four years. The term of office of the President shall begin after the end of the Annual General Meeting at which he/she was elected. No person may serve as President for more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).





Previous terms as Vice President or member of the Executive Committee shall not be considered in determining the limits of a President. The Vice President and members of the Executive Committee shall be elected for a period of four years.





Their terms of office shall begin after the end of the General Meeting at which they are elected. They may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).”





This means that the tenure of office for the current President, Vice President, and Executive Committee, who were elected during the Annual General Meeting held on February 27, 2021, is set to expire at the end of the four-year period on February 28, 2025. Beyond this date, their mandate ends, and any actions or decisions taken after the expiration of their term would lack constitutional legitimacy unless they are reelected in accordance with the constitution.





The council has also advised FAZ to appoint a credible Electoral Committee to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.



Diamond TV