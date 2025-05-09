Nurse Arrested After Infant’s Body Goes Missing From Hospital Mortuary

A nurse has been arrested after an infant’s body went missing from Chitungwiza Central Hospital’s mortuary.

A 32-year-old nurse from Chitungwiza Central Hospital has been taken into police custody following the mysterious disappearance of an eight-month-old infant’s body from the hospital mortuary.

The disturbing incident unfolded when Munashe Ganyiwa, a nursing staff member, cared for young Emmanuel Charindapanze in the pediatric ward. The child had been admitted to the facility on Saturday.

Infant Dies At Chitungwiza Central Hospital

In the early morning hours of Sunday, the infant’s mother, 46-year-old Shamiso Nyause, urgently summoned medical assistance when her child experienced sudden medical complications. Nurse Ganyiwa responded to the call and subsequently declared the infant deceased.

Following protocol, the nurse removed the baby’s clothing and handed them to the grieving mother. Another hospital staff member then transported the remains to the mortuary for storage.

Infant’s Body Disappears At Chitungwiza Hospital

When the parents returned on Monday to collect their child’s body for burial preparations, they received devastating news from the mortuary staff. Despite thorough searches among all pediatric remains present, Emmanuel’s body could not be located.

The mortuary attendant immediately contacted the nurse responsible for the initial body transfer. In a shocking revelation, Ganyiwa suggested the remains might have been accidentally cremated.

Nurse Arrested After Infant’s Body Goes Missing

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest to reporters:

“We have detained a healthcare worker in Chitungwiza regarding potential violations concerning human remains. The investigation began after the parents were unable to locate their child’s body despite following proper procedures with hospital administration.”

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this troubling case as the medical community and grieving family seek answers about the infant’s missing remains.