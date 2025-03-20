NURTURING YOUTH MOVEMENTS FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA- Emmanuel Malite

NURTURING YOUTH MOVEMENTS FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA



By Emmanuel Malite



In the heart of Zambia, a quiet but powerful movement is rising—a groundswell of young voices demanding to be heard. For decades, the youth have been instrumental in shaping the nation’s political landscape, yet when the time comes to make decisions, they often find themselves on the sidelines. Now, they are no longer content with being passive spectators. They are stepping into the arena, determined to claim their place at the table where the future of their country is decided.





The recent surge in youth-led movements is more than a passing wave—it is a statement of intent. The younger generation is restless, driven not by rebellion but by a deep-seated desire to create a better Zambia. Their frustrations stem from years of exclusion and marginalization, where their contributions have been acknowledged in speeches but ignored in practice. This disconnect has fueled their resolve, pushing them to demand not just recognition but meaningful participation.





Yet, not everyone understands this momentum. Honorable Given Katuta’s recent remarks, which seemed to downplay the significance of youth activism, have only reinforced the generational divide. But this divide is not irreparable. Emmanuel Malite argues that the challenge lies not in silencing the youth but in listening to them. “They are not enemies of progress—they are its driving force,” he writes. Political leaders and institutions must recognize this shift and embrace it, not as a threat but as an opportunity to strengthen Zambia’s democratic fabric.





“Incorporating youth into governance, however, requires more than token gestures,” Malite stresses. It demands intentional action—providing platforms for young people to contribute to policy-making, offering mentorship, and investing in leadership training. Civic education must become a cornerstone of this empowerment, equipping young leaders with the knowledge and integrity to navigate the complex world of politics. Without guidance and structure, the risk of manipulation and exploitation remains high. “History has shown that movements driven by frustration can be hijacked by those seeking power for selfish gain,” Malite warns. The task, therefore, is not just to empower the youth but to protect them from becoming pawns in political games.



The solution, Malite argues, lies in collaboration. The government, civil society, and the youth themselves must engage in a deliberate partnership. Open dialogue should replace suspicion. Instead of treating youth movements as disruptive forces, leaders should co-opt them as allies in nation-building. This means giving young people not just a seat at the table, but also the tools to shape the agenda. Leadership must reflect the diversity and dynamism of Zambia’s population, ensuring that policies are not only made for the youth but also by the youth.





“The energy and passion of Zambia’s youth are not liabilities—they are assets,” Malite concludes. Properly harnessed, they can drive innovation, accountability, and social progress. The question is not whether the youth are ready to lead—it is whether the nation is prepared to trust them with that responsibility. The future of Zambia rests in the hands of its young people. It is time to stop talking about empowering the youth and start building structures that allow them to lead. Only then will Zambia realize its full potential—a nation where every citizen, young and old, is an architect of progress.



Authored by Emmanuel Malite