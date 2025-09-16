NYC Black Police Officer Fired for Making Jokes About Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Tanisha Blanche, a police officer at an elementary school in Westchester County, New York, has been fired after posting Instagram stories that mocked and appeared to celebrate the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Officials said her remarks violated school safety standards.

Blanche had been serving as a School Resource Officer at Somers Intermediate School in Westchester County. Following reports of Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University, she shared multiple posts that drew immediate concern from parents and staff. Her account was later set to private, but screenshots of her posts spread online, according to the New York Post.

One post read, “Well, that white sniper was overqualified when he put that hole in your neck hunni bunni.” In another, she wrote, “Welp! That didn’t end well buddy,” alongside a video of Kirk.

She also criticized the reaction to Kirk’s death compared to a recent school shooting, writing, “Why y’all don’t have that same energy for the school shooting that took place yesterday, but y’all crying over the man that was ok with gun violence….Make it make sense.”

Parents and staff were alerted after screenshots of her posts began circulating. The district said Blanche was then quickly removed from her role. Police were also notified about her social media activity.

Somers Superintendent Adam Bronstein told families that Blanche’s comments glorified violence and broke the trust required of her position. He emphasized that student safety remains the district’s top priority and confirmed that Westchester County Police will assign a replacement officer.

Officials stressed that the removal was immediate to protect students and maintain confidence in the School Resource Officer program. Westchester County Police have not issued a public comment on the case.