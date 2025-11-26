OASIS FORUM CHAIRPERSON RECEIVES DEATH THREATS?



Oasis Forum Chairperson and Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says she has received death threats on the eve of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.



‎

‎The Oasis Forum is currently spearheading protests against the manner in which the current constitutional amendment process is being handled.





‎Ms. Katebe disclosed the threats during her speech at the launch of the campaign held at the Copperbelt University in Kitwe.

‎

‎She said the threatening messages were sent shortly before the event, adding that such intimidation will not silence her.



‎

‎Ms. Katebe said the matter has since been reported to the police.

‎

‎She said women continue to face harassment in digital spaces and stressed the need for stronger protection.



‎

‎Meanwhile, Ms. Katebe commended government for the ongoing law reforms aimed at safeguarding women and girls online.



Icengelo Radio