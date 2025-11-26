OASIS FORUM CHAIRPERSON RECEIVES DEATH THREATS?
Oasis Forum Chairperson and Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says she has received death threats on the eve of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
The Oasis Forum is currently spearheading protests against the manner in which the current constitutional amendment process is being handled.
Ms. Katebe disclosed the threats during her speech at the launch of the campaign held at the Copperbelt University in Kitwe.
She said the threatening messages were sent shortly before the event, adding that such intimidation will not silence her.
Ms. Katebe said the matter has since been reported to the police.
She said women continue to face harassment in digital spaces and stressed the need for stronger protection.
Meanwhile, Ms. Katebe commended government for the ongoing law reforms aimed at safeguarding women and girls online.
Icengelo Radio