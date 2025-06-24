OASIS FORUM LAUNCHES COALITION AGAINST BILL 7



By Sandra Kunda



The Oasis Forum has launched a Coalition Against Bill 7, opposing the 2025 Constitution Amendment Bill for lacking transparency and public consultation.





At a media briefing in Lusaka today, EFZ Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mweenda said the Forum made up of CCZ, EFZ, LAZ, NGOCC, and ZCCB views the process as partisan and undemocratic.





They condemned “closed-door consultations” and the proposed expansion of Parliament, calling it wasteful amid economic challenges.





The Coalition will lead awareness campaigns and peaceful protests. Black is the campaign symbol, representing the Zambian people.



The Forum urged MPs to reject the Bill and support a people-driven process.



©ZCCB