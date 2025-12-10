OASIS FORUM MEETING PULLS 55 MPs



The Oasis Forum held a consultative meeting on Monday seeking to obtain consesus against illegal constitutional amendments currently underway in the National Assembly.





Atleast 55 members of Parliament turned up including 42 Patriotic Front and Independent MPs.





MPs were assigned to lobby colleagues across all parties, particularly from Eastern Province, to abstain. Legal experts, including Professor Cephas Lumina, warned the amendment process was unconstitutional and urged its termination or a complete restart under the Constitutional Court.





The Select Committee appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti led by Gary Nkombo to prepare ConstitutionalAmendments No.7 of 2025 for second reading is taking submissions from stakeholders.



