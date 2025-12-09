OASIS FORUM MEETING PULLS 55 MPs

OASIS FORUM MEETING TO BLOCK BILL NO. 7

By Linda Banks ©️

SUSSEX, Dec 8 — The Oasis Forum held a closed-door meeting on Monday aimed at stopping Zambia’s constitutional amendment bill, with at least 55 participants including 42 Patriotic Front and Independent MPs.

According to the brief, Law Association of Zambia President Lungisani Zulu advised MPs to boycott the vote by remaining at the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Kapingila House from 08.00 hours on voting day. Organisers targeted 60 MPs to prevent quorum, citing fears government could register votes for absent members.

MPs were assigned to lobby colleagues across all parties, particularly from Eastern Province, to abstain. Legal experts, including Professor Cephas Lumina, warned the amendment process was unconstitutional and urged its termination or a complete restart under the Constitutional Court.

Civil society leaders Laura Miti, Josiah Kalala and former Solicitor General Musa Mwenye presented objections to the bill. Hon. Antony Mumba pledged to sway supportive or undecided MPs and called for the Oasis Forum to appear before the Select Committee on Dec. 9.

Zulu warned that lawyers involved in the process, including Hon. Nelly Muti and technical committee members, could face disciplinary action and said a future government might pursue prosecutions. He added that MPs who debated or supported the bill risked contempt of court and advised them to register attendance and then leave the chamber immediately.

When contacted by Linda Banks for confirmation, NGOCC Chairperson, Oasis Forum Spokesperson and Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe confirmed the meeting took place but denied that any money exchanged hands.

Linda Banks is a Journalist covering politics, justice, social issues and international affairs across Africa and the UK.

©️ 2025 Linda Banks. All rights reserved.