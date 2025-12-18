OASIS FORUM SLAMS PASSAGE OF CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL No. 7



Civil society coalition Oasis Forum has condemned the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7, warning that the move threatens Zambia’s democratic foundations and undermines citizens’ ownership of the Constitution.





In a strongly worded statement, the Forum said Parliament approved the bill without adequate public consultation, despite widespread objections from legal experts, church bodies, civil society organisations, and ordinary citizens.





The coalition argued that constitutional amendments should be people-driven and anchored in national consensus, not rushed through Parliament under tight timelines.





“The Constitution belongs to the people of Zambia and not those temporarily entrusted with political power,” the Forum stated, cautioning that the amendments risk weakening democratic checks and balances while expanding executive influence.





Oasis Forum further raised concern over the timing of the amendments, coming barely months before the next general election, saying this erodes public confidence in the integrity of the reform process.





However, government officials have defended the bill, insisting it seeks to address administrative gaps and enhance governance efficiency. Authorities maintain that Parliament acted within its constitutional mandate.





The passage of Bill No. 7 has triggered heated debate countrywide, with opposition political parties and governance activists calling for legal action and sustained civic vigilance.





The Oasis Forum has since urged Zambians to remain engaged and proactive in defending constitutionalism, stressing that constitutional reforms should strengthen democracy rather than weaken it.





As the 2026 elections draw closer, the controversy surrounding Bill No. 7 is expected to remain a major national issue.