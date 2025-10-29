OBAMA ERUPTED AFTER PELOSI BACKED KAMALA: “WHAT THE F*CK DID YOU JUST DO?”





Barack Obama was reportedly livid when Pelosi jumped to endorse Kamala right after Biden dropped out.





Pelosi had called Kamala “brilliantly astute,” but Obama had wanted an open Democratic convention instead of handing her the nomination.





He reportedly phoned Pelosi asking:



“What the f— did you just do?”



Both had agreed privately not to endorse anyone.





Pelosi simply told him:



“That train has left the station.”



Obama didn’t see it coming.



Source: NY Post