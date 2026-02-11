💔 OBAMA (THE TRAITOR) REGRETS K!LL!NG MUAMMAR GADDAFI.



Former US President BARACK OBAMA has stated that the “WORST MISTAKE” of his presidency was the lack of planning for the aftermath of the 2011 intervention in LIBYA, which led to the k!lling of MUAMMAR GADDAFI and subsequent chaos. While he believed the intervention itself was the right decision, he regretted the failure to prepare for the resulting power vacuum.





In a 2016 Fox News interview, OBAMA admitted that while the goal was to protect civilians from GADDAFI’s forces, the aftermath left LIBYA in a state of chaos.





He explicitly identified the lack of post-intervention planning as the worst mistake of his time in office. GADDAFI’S death plunged LIBYA into a power struggle between rival militias and governments, allowing extremist groups to gain influence.





Despite the regret, OBAMA maintained that the decision to intervene was the “RIGHT THING TO DO” to prevent a potential massacre.

OBAMA noted that he had initially believed other countries would take a larger role in the aftermath, and the failure to do so contributed to the chaos.





