OBSERVE HOW LOAD-SHEDDING WILL REDUCE TOWARDS ELECTIONS, FR CHONDE TELLS CITIZENS



CATHOLIC Priest Fr Chalwe Chonde is urging citizens to observe how load-shedding is going to reduce as the elections approach.





He wonders whether the water levels at Kariba only increase towards the elections, saying that should not be the case.



And Fr Chonde says prophets will not stop talking as long as things are not well in the country.





In his homily, Thursday, Fr Chonde said all services should be provided for properly and not just because of the elections.





“This load-shedding we are experiencing, you will see how it will go towards the elections. In 2026, it will reduce, but should that only be the case when we are voting? No. All services should be provided properly, not just because we are going to vote, that’s when there’s power, that’s when the water levels increase [at Kariba], that’s when we have good rains. Don’t be afraid, everything will be okay. It’s hard, such that when you’re going to serve Mass, you even wear different socks because you can’t see. Even if we don’t iron these days, it’s even normal, people will understand,” he said.





And Fr Chonde said a real prophet would not keep quiet in the face of injustices.



“Isaiah has come to strengthen those who are oppressed, people who have no rights, people who have been neglected, those who cannot express themselves. Isaiah is here to speak for them, the voice of the voiceless, on behalf of God that let there be justice. A real prophet is never quiet when there are injustices. If they are quiet, then they are not authentic. Let there be justice in the land, let there be peace in the land.

When justice comes, we will keep quiet, when people are living very well, we will keep quiet. As prophets, we are going to talk when things are not okay, we will keep talking until there’s peace in the land. To shut us up, leadership should be standard, it should be good, and people should live well because when they are affected, we are also affected. Whatever is troubling people also troubles us as prophets,” said Fr Chonde.



News Diggers