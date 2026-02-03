Officer Gives Ride to Woman, Discovers She Had Been Sleeping on Her Husband’s Grave for Months

Rhea Holmes, a 55-year-old African American woman from Syracuse, New York, had been sleeping on her husband’s grave for months when a chance encounter with Officer Jamie Pastorello turned into a lifeline. A simple ride to the cemetery ended up changing her life.

On a cold December day, Holmes was carrying a box of groceries up a hill when Pastorello noticed her. He offered her a ride, unaware of the struggles she had endured silently for nearly eight months.

During the short drive, Holmes spoke about her late husband, their 26-year marriage, and her faith. Before leaving the car, she asked Pastorello for a photo. The department shared it on Facebook, where a cemetery worker recognized her.

The worker revealed that Holmes had been living at the cemetery, sleeping on a tarp over her husband’s grave and wearing the same clothes daily. She had survived outdoors quietly, avoiding shelters and asking for help only rarely. Pastorello said, “We deal with homelessness every day. She had no signs whatsoever.”

Holmes’ hardships began after her husband, Rev. Eddie Holmes, died suddenly in 2020. She lost her administrative assistant job, was evicted, and endured months of cold nights. Despite this, she continued volunteering at food pantries and churches.

“I just kept giving to others,” Rhea told People. “It was the only way I could keep going.”

After learning her story, Pastorello helped Holmes secure temporary housing and launched a GoFundMe campaign. It has raised over $76,000 in a month. By January 2026, she moved into a fully furnished home, finally safe from the dangers of sleeping outdoors.

Holmes says the encounter was life-changing. She said, “I know I wouldn’t have made it. If that ride hadn’t happened when it did… I don’t even want to imagine.”

Now, she and Pastorello talk nearly every day and often meet for coffee. He said the experience shows that even small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.