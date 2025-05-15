(Officer in Charge at Simoonga Police Post attacked and robbed of his Infinix smartphone, valued at K2,500.

Details)





POLICE PRESS STATEMENT: AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



May 14, 2025 – Livingstone



On May 13, 2025, at 23:20 hours, Livingstone Central Police Station received a report of aggravated robbery from Detective Inspector Hansingo George, 48, of New Mukuzong’ombe Police Camp in Livingstone, the Criminal Investigations Officer at Linda Police Station.





He reported that Sergeant Musopa Trevor, 48, Officer in Charge at Simoonga Police Post, was attacked by unknown persons and robbed of his Infinix smartphone, valued at K2,500



The victim sustained multiple deep cuts on his head and face from sharp instruments and other unidentified objects used in the crime. The attack occurred around 22:00 hours, approximately 50 meters west of Mulamba Bridge in Livingstone.





Brief facts of the matter are that earlier that evening, at around 17:30 hours, the victim left home to visit a relative in Libuyu. On his way back, he took a footpath near Maramba SDA Church, where he encountered a gang hiding in the shadows. They attacked him and left him unconscious at the scene. He regained consciousness around 23:00 hours and, despite his injuries, he managed to reach home, where his daughter sought help from their neighbor, Detective Inspector Hansingo George.





The matter was reported to Livingstone Central Police Station, and the victim was taken to Livingstone University Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted. He underwent emergency surgery in the afternoon today. Medical personnel have described his condition as moderate and continue to monitor his recovery.





Police inspected the crime scene and found signs of struggle, dried blood stains, and two broken pan bricks on the ground which are suspected to have been used in the attack.



A docket for aggravated robbery has been opened, and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet. However, the police remain committed to ensuring the perpetrators are brought to book and face the full force of the law.





Issued by:

Moono F. Namalongo

Deputy Commanding Officer

Southern Province