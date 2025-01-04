OFFICIAL: NORA HAUPTLE APPOINTED COPPER QUEENS COACH



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka





4th January 2025



FAZ APPOINTS HAUPTLE AS NEW COPPER QUEENS COACH



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Swiss national Nora Hauptle as Copper Queens coach on a three year deal.



FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says Hauptle had been hired to consolidate on the gains made in the women’s game.



“We are excited to announce the appointment of Nora Hauptle as the new Zambia Women National Team coach. We have every reason to believe that she has the pedigree and profile that will take us to the next level,” says Kamanga.



“Her duty is to consolidate on the gains made in our women’s game in the last few years that has seen us win bronze at the WAFCON, qualify to a maiden FIFA World Cup in 2023 and back-to-back Olympic qualifications.”



The former Swiss defender is expected to be unveiled soon.





The new Copper Queens coach had a distinguished career as a defender in Europe and represented Switzerland at international level before retiring in 2009.





She took up coaching and notably drilled SC Sand in the German Frauen-Bundesliga, in 2020, where she was, at the time, the only female coach in the league. Hauptle left SC Sand in 2021 before being appointed Black Queens coach in 2022.



Kamanga says Hauptle’s predecessor Bruce Mwape will be re-assigned in a different capacity in the developmental teams.

“We also wish to thank Bruce Mwape for the work done since his appointment in 2018 which has seen the team qualify to the World Cup and two Olympics (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024). He remains a core member of our wider technical development program as we secured a CAF Pro License course for him as part of our collaboration with the Royal Morocco Federation. He will become the second Zambian coach to undertake the CAF Pro License after Wedson Nyirenda,” he says.



The Copper Queens have already qualified for the 2024 WAFCON (to be played in July 2025) that takes place in Morocco.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER