OFFICIAL POSITION ON USA HEALTH FUNDING TO BE COMMUNICATED AT AN APPROPRIATE TIME – CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON





HIGHLIGHTS from the press briefing by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa;





✅ Assured the nation that any official position on international agreements especially the United States of America health funding would be communicated at an appropriate time.





✅ Cautioned media practitioners against publishing unverified information that could jeopardize diplomatic relations.





✅ Clarified that there is no diplomatic rift between Zambia and the United States concerning a Memorandum of Understanding under the Ministry of Health.





✅ Further, clarified that Government maintains cordial bilateral and multilateral relations with the United States of America and continues to engage in dialogue with its partners.





✅ Meanwhile, the Chief Government Spokesperson dismissed circulating reports alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema has resigned or died, describing the claims as malicious fabrications intended to mislead the public and undermine national stability.





✅ Stated that said the President remains firmly in office and continues to execute his constitutional mandate.





✅ Emphasized that the President is actively leading the country’s economic recovery efforts and continues to discharge his duties without interruption.





✅ Urged citizens, both locally and in the diaspora, to disregard what it termed false and misleading reports. It described the allegations as deliberate attempts to sow confusion and discredit the Presidency.





✅ Further condemned the circulation of manipulated images depicting the President in a casket, calling the act inhumane and irresponsible noting that while political differences are normal in a democracy, wishing death upon any individual, especially the Head of State, is unacceptable.





✅ Expressed concern over what he described as the growing misuse of social media platforms to spread misinformation and disinformation.





✅ Citing provisions under the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, Mr. Mweetwa disclosed that law enforcement agencies had apprehended two suspects believed to be administrators of an online platform allegedly linked to the false publications.





✅ Added that investigations were ongoing and that authorities would pursue other individuals involved, including those based abroad.





✅ Reiterated that all citizens are equal before the law and that anyone found violating the law would face the consequences of their actions.





✅ Concluded by reaffirming its commitment to economic recovery, peace, and the rule of law, urging citizens to remain united and vigilant against misinformation that could negatively affect the country’s image and business environment.



MIM