Official Report on Candidates that Vied for FAZ President and Vice President



Candidate 1: Chikumbi Godfrey Mwansa



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and his nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.





However, the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





Candidate 3: Kamanga Andrew Ndanga



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





The Committee also noted that the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.



Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate met all items on the eligibility criteria.





Candidate 4: Kashala Adrian



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and his nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.





However, the Committee noted that the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





Candidate 5: Mumbo Lombe



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.





The Committee also noted that the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





Candidate 6: Munaile Emmanuel



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





However, the Committee noted that the official that nominated the prospective candidate Mr. Simukonda Moses, representing FC Internazionale Mumbwa, was not among the registered officials for the club.



Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate failed to meet the eligibility criteria.





Candidate 6: Mweemba Keith



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





However, the Committee noted that the officials Mr. Sinyangwe Friday Kapapi and Mr. Charles Chakatazya that nominated the prospective candidate representing the nominators, Green Eagles and from Kabwe Warriors respectively, were not a registered officials for the current 2024/2025 season.



Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate failed to meet the eligibility criteria.







Candidate 7: Njovu Basopo Alex



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate failed the integrity test.



The Committee also noted that one of the prospective candidate’s nominators, Kawama Hotspurs did not exist in the FAZ Connect System. Further, the Committee noted that Mr. Sinkala Benjamin, the official that was purported to represent Kawama Hotspurs, last belonged to Amec FC and was not a registered official for the current 2024/2025 season. His last registration was in the 2020/2021 season.





The Committee further noted that the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





Candidate 8: Shepande Machacha



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test.



The Committee also noted that the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.





However, the Committee further noted that the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





Candidate 1: Christopher Kasale



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





The Committee also noted that the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.



Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate met all items on the eligibility criteria.





Candidate 2: Mumba Justin



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate passed the integrity test and met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.





The Committee also noted that the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.

Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate met all items on the eligibility criteria.





Candidate 3: Mwenya Gideon



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate failed the integrity test.



The Committee also noted that the officials,, Mr. Mubita Davy Mulemwa, that nominated the prospective candidate representing Konkola Blades was not a registered official for the current 2024/ 2025 season.

The Committee also noted that the official, Mr. Mukelabai David, representing the prospective candidate’s second nominator, Nchanga Rangers FC, was not among the registered officials for the club.

Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate failed to meet the eligibility criteria.





Candidate 4: Ng’andu Mutale



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate failed the integrity test.

However, the Committee noted that the prospective candidate’s experience met the required experience of five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.



However, the Committee noted that the official, Mr. Charles Chakatazya, representing one of the prospective candidate’s nominators, Kabwe Warriors. was not a registered official for the current 2024/2025 season.

Based on the foregoing, the prospective candidate failed to meet the eligibility criteria.



Candidate 5: Simwanza Pivoty



The Committee noted that the prospective candidate failed the integrity test.

However, the Committee noted that the prospective candidate’s nominators were valid members of FAZ and the officials that submitted the nominations on behalf of the nominators were duly registered for the current 2024/2025 season.



The Committee further noted that the prospective candidate’s experience fell short of the required five (5) years in a leadership position of a member of FAZ, three (3) years of which shall at least be within the ten (10) years immediately preceding the elections.



FAZ SUCCESSFUL NOMINEES



Kamanga goes through unopposed as the other 8 candidates Nominations are declared invalid.



