*Official Resignation Statement by Mr Gibson Limbalambala, PF District Secretary in Livingstone.*



On Monday, 13th January 2025.



Good morning, members of the press, colleagues, and fellow Zambians.



I stand before you today with a heavy yet resolute heart to announce my resignation as District Secretary of the Patriotic Front (PF) party in Livingstone, as well as my resignation from the party itself. This decision has not been made lightly. After wider consultations with my family, friends, and other stakeholders, I, Gibson Limbalambala, have decided to take political leave to focus on my personal business and dedicate more time to my family.



I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed party President and 6th Republican President His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for his exemplary leadership, vision, and commitment to the fight for freedom and concern for all the people of the party and Zambia. I also thank the few hardworking members of the Central Committee and all the well-wishers who tirelessly continue to uphold the party’s principles and fight for the freedoms and rights of all Zambians.





While this decision may disappoint some of my followers, I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. I urge you to understand that this is a necessary step for me to realign my focus and priorities at this stage of my life.



To the Patriotic Front family, as I step away from both my position and the party, I want to express my heartfelt concerns and provide constructive advice. The growth and success of the Patriotic Front lie in reconnecting with the grassroots and embracing the values that our founding President, the late Michael Chilufya Sata, so strongly believed in. The late President Michael Sata MHSRIP always sang the song “Tutemwane,” which means “Let us love one another.” This call to love was the cornerstone of his leadership and the driving force behind his ability to unify the party and the nation at large.





Love must once again become the foundation of the Patriotic Front’s vision and operations. Without love, unity, and respect for one another, the party will remain stagnant and divided.



Key Areas of Reform for the Patriotic Front:



1. Grassroots Engagement: Actively involve women, youth, and grassroots members in decision-making and leadership. Listen to their voices and address their concerns just like a bemba proverb says “Amano mambulwa yafuma mwifwesa ya yamuculu” meaning wisdom can be gotten from anyone, it is shared not a monopoly of one person.





2. Unity of Purpose: Address the internal divisions and factionalism that are weakening the party’s ability to provide effective leadership and opposition. Let love and collaboration be the guiding principles.



3. Proactive Leadership: Focus on proactive strategies rather than reactive measures to address the challenges facing the party.





4. Direct Communication with Former President Dr ECL: Allow His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to hear directly from grassroots members instead of relying solely on a few individuals who surround him. I urge those MCC’s registering their faces to President ECL to go back to the grassroots and mobilise the party in their respective areas before the party becomes a skeleton without any parts. Always remember that “Ubukulu bwankonko masako” meaning it is the feather that makes a chicken big. Politically the strength of a political party is the grassroots.





Furthermore, I urge the leadership and members to desist from making false accusations against hardworking members simply because of the positions they hold. This culture of mistrust and baseless attacks only breeds division and stagnation. Unity, respect, and collaboration are essential to restoring the party’s strength and credibility.





To anyone I may have wronged during my time in the party, whether knowingly or unknowingly, I take this opportunity to extend my deepest apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and hope you find it in your hearts to understand that any such actions were never intentional.





To my colleagues in the Patriotic Front, I encourage you to reflect deeply on these issues and take bold steps to address them. The challenges facing our party are not insurmountable, but they require decisive leadership, honesty, and a genuine commitment to serve the people of Zambia.





As I step away, I leave with a deep sense of gratitude and pride for the moments we have shared, the battles we have fought, and the victories we have achieved together. I encourage you to continue to work for the development of our beloved country, Zambia, with unwavering commitment and integrity.





Thank you all for your support, understanding, and encouragement throughout my political journey. God bless you all, and may God bless the Republic of Zambia.



Gibson Limbalambala

Former District Secretary

Former Member of the Patriotic Front Party.