OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF ME BEING A CONGOLESE NATIONAL- Kings malembe

Kings Mumbi writes…

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF ME BEING A CONGOLESE NATIONAL

“Like Scripture says, they is time for everything. Now is the time for this.

It has come to my attention that there are people who are championing this agenda of me Kings mumbi chisenga been Congolese.

Friends and families, over the years this tag as been there on me and I have been avoiding addressing it because it’s not true .

After fighting me using lies of mototo, bamukabene in the Jaguar, Do I say with seer1, satanist and the supplying of police uniform has failed,, they have now ganged up to bring the natiolity issue to me a real Zambian born of bisa and Bemba parents. The agenda is to deprive me of my nationality privileges which will not happen to a charismatic person like me.



Going forward will be meeting all those moving the agenda to police so they can prove my nationality.

Wen you are called please come through to answer this question .especially those who think they know me well.

This process is beginning after dropping my album on the 30th of January 2024. For we have marked some names already.

Am not a Christian that pray and watch, but am a Christian that watch and pray.

God bless you all.”