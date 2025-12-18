Oil Blockade Showdown: Can Mexico & Brazil Stop a Regional Crisis?



Mexico and Brazil are stepping up as mediators, urging the United Nations to intervene after President Trump ordered a naval blockade of oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has offered Mexico as a venue for negotiations, emphasizing that “the entire global community must work to ensure there is no intervention”.

Meanwhile, China—which receives 55-90% of Venezuela’s monthly oil exports—has voiced strong opposition to what it calls “unilateral bullying,” supporting Venezuela’s sovereignty in this escalating standoff.





What role should regional powers play in preventing conflicts like this? Do you think diplomatic intervention can work, or are economic pressures too strong? 樂



Source: CBC