OK HH7 IS A SAVAGE, NI MPHETA. BA OPPOSITION BAKOSE

After he removed fuel subsidies and the Clique attacked,

HH the 15 times Jail boy who was promised the 16th jail by ECL in August, has hit the road on his promises to care for the underprivileged (perceived poor, aged, disabled). HH and his New Dawn Government have released Social Security Programme funds. Not only released but with transparency. This is in line with the 2022 budget and moving forward. This is the first of its kind in Zambia.

During the Clique of Thieves in PF, these funds where not announced to the public. These funds were being released only 2 times in a year. People are in arrears of over 6 months and some don’t even know if they are on the list or not. In PF money for the poor was used to enrich pockets not until UKAID opened our eyes.

AND HH WRITES

We have released K402 million for the Social Cash Transfer Programme and K130 million for the Food Security Pack Programme. This will ensure that we safeguard our people’s livelihoods. Zambia is not short of resources, what was missing was leadership to prioritise these resources for our people. A nation’s humanity is judged by how it takes care of its vulnerable citizens.

end of quote

HH and the New Dawn have also released money to pay retirees. If you remember our fathers and fathers braved the heat of October, braved the rains camping at State House and Ministry of Justice pleading with President ECL and Hon Lubinda only to end up being whipped by police. HH is now paying them.

As if that is not enough, HH and the New Dawn government, has paid all council workers their 2021 salary arrears. If you maybe aware, Council workers under PF were reduced to nothing but beggers. Can you imagine in formal employment and you work for 11 months without pay while PF cadres and leadership everyday walk away with our k10,000 council money for evening drinks and beer. Shameless Thieves, heartless human beings.

God what more can we ask from you other than this timely gift you gave us of HH. The HH a 15 times jail boy, the HH we called a Satanist, The HH we called gay.

Michael