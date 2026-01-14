OLD BANKNOTES TO CEASE BEING LEGAL TENDER ON MARCH 31 – BOZ



THE Bank of Zambia has announced that old Zambian banknotes will stop being legal tender on March 31, 2026, marking the final phase of the country’s currency transition to the new banknote family.





In a public notice issued on January 14, 2026, the central bank says the cash exchange period for the old currency will end on that date, after which only the new series of banknotes will be recognised for transactions.





The new currency family, which was introduced on March 31, 2025, consists of six banknotes and six coins, and has since been circulating alongside the old notes.





The exchange period was provided for under the Bank of Zambia (Withdrawal and Exchange of Currency) Regulations, 2025, a statutory instrument issued by the Minister of Finance and National Planning.





According to the Bank of Zambia, April 1, 2026, will mark the full implementation of the new currency system, with all old banknotes no longer accepted for payments or transactions.





Members of the public holding old banknotes are advised to exchange them at designated cash exchange points by March 31, 2026. The central bank said exchanges can be done at any commercial bank or NATSAVE branch across the country at no cost.





The Bank of Zambia has urged the public not to delay in exchanging the old notes to avoid inconvenience when they are withdrawn from circulation.



Diamond TV